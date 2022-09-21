Millions of people in the North are at risk of social exclusion due to "poorly connected" transport infrastructure, it has been claimed.

Research for Transport for the North (TfN) found 3.3 million people in the North live in areas where there is a significant risk of transport-related social exclusion.

This is where people are prevented from taking part in the opportunities and communities around them due to poor transport links.

The report found that most of the isolated parts of the North are in former manufacturing and mining communities, in coastal areas, and in smaller towns and cities.

In these areas many depend on a car to travel around, which has become more prevalent due to reduced bus schedules.

Due to additional cost, and stress using sometimes unreliable public transport networks, this "can contribute to a vicious cycle of poverty, isolation, and poor access to basic services", it says.

The report features the shortcomings of the rail and bus infrastructure in the North. Credit: ITV News

TfN's report also showed how people with disabilities and with caring responsibilities, and those on low incomes are disproportionately affected by transport-related social exclusion.

The group's Chair of Transport, Lord Patrick Mcloughlin, commented on the report which described the transport network in the North as "poorly connected".

He said: "Over one in five people in the North are at risk of exclusion because of the limitations of transport options in their community.

"That is millions of people, many of whom are those with specific needs who rely on public transport to get to work, to go to medical appointments or to just see friends and family.

"This issue is holding the region back and must be addressed if we are to achieve our full potential.

"This report shows the level of commitment that we need to see if the levelling up agenda is to come to fruition, we need to see significant investment in local public transport across the North of England to ensure that those people who really need a working transport system will get it."

The Department for Transport say that they are working to combat loneliness and that the Government’s £96 billion integrated Rail Plan will help passengers in the North.

A spokesperson said: "We’re investing billions in projects that will improve local transport, renew and reshape town centres and high streets, and drive growth in areas which need it the most."

The Government has said it will investing £3bn into bus services by 2025. "We have allocated £5 million specifically for pilot projects to understand how transport may be used to alleviate loneliness and keep people connected", the spokesperson added.

In a bid to "reduce the number of people feeling lonely", the Government has partnered with twelve organisations across England to deliver projects targeting people who are at risk of loneliness.