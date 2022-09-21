Trains operator Northern says its services were attacked nearly seventy times in the last 12 months by bricks, abandoned shopping trollies and other items.

Since August 2021, its Northern trains were struck by 42 bricks, stones and rocks thrown from bridges and railway embankments.

It's carriages also collided with 27 ‘substantial items’ including shopping trollies, pushchairs and bikes deliberately placed on the track.

The train operator has released the information – including a map showing the location of each incident - as part of an on-going appeal to raise awareness of how dangerous this can be.

A map of incidents in the last 12 months Credit: Northern

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “It’s bewildering to think some people find targeting trains in this way is some kind of ‘sport’ – and the fact it’s happening more than once a week is shocking.

“Whilst the 69 affected services represent less than 0.01% of our annual fleet movements, the impact on those caught up in one of these events is significant.”

Ian Birch says he 'could have been killed' after his train was targeted Credit: MEN Media

In February, one driver, Ian Birch was left covered in blood after his cab window was shattered by a brick thrown in Clifton, Greater Manchester.

In June, a 15-week-old baby, Esme Emmerson, was showered with glass after the train she was travelling on with her parents was attacked on approach to Hull, East Yorkshire.

Tricia added: “We know these attacks are rarely carried out by a ‘lone wolf’ and are more often the action of a group – where peer pressure and ‘group mob mentality’ can be a contributing factor.

“Our message to them is simple: this behaviour is reckless, it’s dangerous and it must stop.”

As part of Northern’s on-going fleet upgrade, high-definition CCTV that can be monitored in real time by British Transport Police is being installed on its trains.

The train was travelling through Clifton at 70mph on Friday 4 February when the attack took place Credit: Northern

They are also using the ‘what3words’ system to identify the exact location of this activity. Footage and geographical data will be supplied by Northern to the police to assist with any criminal prosecutions.

Acting Supt Lorna McEwan said: “Obstructing the railway is a stupid, reckless and mindless act. Placing items on the line or throwing rocks and stones at passing trains risks the lives of passengers and rail staff.

"Safety on the railway is our priority. This is not a harmless prank - it is criminal, it is dangerous, and we will prosecute those responsible."

Northern operates nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.