The nighttime economy adviser to Greater Manchester has said "only time will tell" if the government's support package for businesses energy bills goes far enough.

Sacha Lord said he was pleased that the "economic importance of pubs and the hospitality sector is finally being recognised".

Non-domestic users of energy are set to be capped from October 1 for six months.

The Energy Bill Relief Scheme provides a discount on wholesale costs for all non-domestic customers and will protect firms from soaring energy bills to ensure businesses “are able to get through the winter”.

The new cap will cover hospitals, community halls, schools and care homes as well as restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, manufacturers and other non-domestic consumers following warnings of the devastating impact on the economy if they fail to act.

The cost of living crisis is one of the biggest issues facing Liz Truss Credit: Toby Melville/PA

Mr Lord added: "Businesses need to be able to plan ahead and forecast expenditure as a basic feeder of growth and investment and these plans may go some way to staving off the redundancies we have been expecting across the sector. "

"However, only time will tell if the Government has gone far enough. Even with this help, businesses will still be paying more than they’re used to, and off the back of the pandemic, the real concern is whether they can afford to continue trading even with the support being offered."

A six-month scheme for all non-domestic energy users will be put in place which will then be replaced with a targeted system focused on the most vulnerable industries.

The government has set a supported wholesale price – expected to be £211 per MWh for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas, less than half the wholesale prices anticipated this winter – to cut bills.

The scheme will apply to fixed contracts agreed on or after April 1 this year, as well as to deemed, variable and flexible tariffs and contracts.

Mr Lord says he is still pushing the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to offer wider support in his fiscal statement on Friday, including a reduction in VAT and business rates relief.