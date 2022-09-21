A pub landlord who saved a customer's life using CPR is raising funds for his pub to buy a defibrillator.

Roger Griffiths, a regular at the Hare and Hounds in Radcliffe, suffered a heart attack whilst enjoying a pint at the pub in 2020.

The 75-year-old was just moments from death before landlord, Sal Dahouchi, stepped in and gave him CPR.

The 60-year-old father of one kept Roger’s heart going until an ambulance came to take over.

“It all happened so quickly,” Sal, said. “But you go into automatic pilot. I performed CPR and we got him back again.

"But just after Roger sat up, he went into arrest again but thank goodness he came back after more chest compressions, after which the ambulance took over."

After the incident, Sal decided it was vital his pub should be better prepared, and is now raising money for a defibrillator.

The vital piece of equipment will be installed at the Joseph Holt pub, and will serve the local community.

Typically, defibrillators can cost between £800 and £2,500. Credit: ITV News

Reflecting on his near-death experience, Roger believes more pubs should have defibrillators inside.

"What he did for me when I had that heart attack is something else," Roger said. "I didn't even know I had a problem.

"I ended up being in hospital for four weeks and have had a pacemaker and stent fitted."

He added: "I'm only here because of Sal and I think it's wonderful what he is doing, raising money for a defibrillator. There should be one at the end of every street."

Defibrillators help sufferers of heart attacks by sending an electric pulse to restart the heart.

The use of defibrillators gained national attention in 2012, when Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrica Muamba suffered a heart attack during a match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Paul Longmire, who works at Joseph Holt, said: "As a brewery, we want as many of our pubs as possible to install defibrillators.

"Not only to protect customers. But to serve the local communities – of which our pubs are such a central part. We’re very proud of what Sal did - he is a true-life saver.”

Donations for the defibrillator can be made directly to the pub.