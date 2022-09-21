Play Brightcove video

The River of Light Trail is set to return to Liverpool next month.

Ten installations made by local and national artists will light up the city's waterfront for two weeks from from Friday 21 October to Sunday 6 November.

The installations which will stretch along a 2 km route, will include a mix of brand new, never-before-seen commissions as well as existing artworks which haven’t been on display in the city before.

The theme of this year’s event is Unexpected Twist in a nod to the World Gymnastics Championships 2022 which is taking place in the city during the same period.

More than 150,000 people flocked to the city to see the illuminations last year and organisers are confident this year's attraction will be just as popular.

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Harry Doyle, said: “This is our fifth year of staging this popular outdoor art gallery, but each year it has evolved – locations have been tweaked, different installations have been introduced.

"Each time we work with new artists from all over the world who are aware of the event’s high-calibre reputation and want to be part of it which is a huge coup.

“And this year’s trail comes at an incredibly busy and exciting time for the city – the World Gymnastics Championships 2022 will be taking over the M&S Arena and will act as the inspiration for this year’s River of Light instalment.

''And the eyes of the art world will already be on the city as Tate Liverpool plays host to The Turner Prize."

“Clearly Liverpool is the place to be this autumn.”

Artist Helen Swan, from Lucid Creates said: “The experiences we design are always formed through collaboration between the place and its people, the soundscape and its composers, and the structure and its visuals.

“Every time we bring one of our projects to River of Light, Liverpool and its people unite with us in creating spectacular experiences that are entirely unique in energy and style.

Liz Stewart, Head of Museum of Liverpool (interim) said: “River of Light brings the city together, in a really special way. The installations are spectacular, and the backdrop of our beautiful city makes for an unforgettable experience.

We’re really excited to have an installation by Lucid Creates on our doorstep, and look forward to seeing how they animate the Canning Graving Dock once again.”