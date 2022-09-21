Play Brightcove video

The new King Charles III has already said he will not be as outspoken as he was when he was Prince of Wales.

But some young people in Morecambe say they want the King to speak up for them on issues they think are important, like climate change and the LGBTQ+ community.

Prince Charles - as he was - visited the Lancashire town in the summer, meeting representatives of his beloved charity, the Prince's Trust.

The then Prince of Wales witnessed what the scheme can do at a fire station, where firefighters working with the charity help develop young people's job skills and leadership qualities.

The then Prince of Wales visited a fire station in Morecambe. Credit: ITV News

But the teenagers on the course say they want the new monarch to speak up for, and speak out on human rights.

Zero Brooks said: "After the Queen's death, I think it should be a priority to make things good again.

"The world needs to be a better place."

Another teenager on the scheme, Sarah Eckhoff said she would like the new King to be someone "who could try to help the community".

Amelia served the King an ice cream when he visited Morecambe in July. Credit: ITV News

Cafe worker Amelia Brucciani served the King ice cream back in July 2022.

She says she understands the monarch doe not express opinions, but she and her family are convinced that a shift is coming.

Amelia said: "It would be interesting to hear him talk about the climate, and how we need to save the planet going forward."

Morecambe promenade. Credit: ITV News

The picturesque promenade in Morecambe doesn't hint at the tough times being endured here.

But those in the town want royalty to recognise tough times and tough issues.