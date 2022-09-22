A mural of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has been defaced with 'MUFC' graffiti hours after being unveiled.

The black and white portrait of the Blues boss, near Etihad Stadium, was "mindlessly vandalised" following three days of work by artist Mr Meana.

The artwork, created by Murwalls, saw people queuing on Ashton New Road to see it.

But just after 10:30pm on Wednesday, 21 September, vandals threw paint on the wall and 'MUFC' was sprayed with green paint.

"As street artists, we're used to our work being temporary, but we feel so bad for the fans," he said as he set about fixing the mural on the side of a Beswick house in the shadow of the Blues' home.

The vandals have been described as "mindless". Credit: MEN Media

Lesley Kelly, 63, who owns the house on Viking Street, said: "It just makes me so angry. It's vandalism.

"Everyone can appreciate what Pep has done and that this is a City area right next to the stadium. It's just so childish and mindless to do this.

"It looks like an adult's done this given how high the paint was thrown. What sort of message does this send to kids?

"I was so happy when this was done, it's beautiful, but now I'm just so angry."

Lesley says they wanted to use the mural to raise money for the mental health charity MIND, placing a collection box outside on derby day.

He said: "People always talk of putting things in place to brighten up the area which this definitely did but then this happens, it's so frustrating."

Manchester City fans look at a mural of striker Sergio Aguero in the city centre. Credit: PA images

MurWalls, founded by its CEO Mark Silver, brings together some of the country's best street artists and works with a number of different brands and organisations to create bespoke pieces.

They have been behind a number of murals including the painting of Sergio Aguero in the Northern Quarter and a number of murals of Liverpool players and legends near Anfield.

Mr Meana received a message just after midnight last night notifying him the work had been vandalised.

He was hard at work the next morning trying to fixing the mural as best he could. "We'd had a lot of people walk past and take pictures while we were making it", he said.

"It won't be possible to get it exactly how it was when we originally finished it but I'm doing the best I can.

"All football fans can appreciate what he (Pep) has done, he's a legend of not just this club but the sport."