The clock is ticking for a mystery lottery winner in Trafford who has just days left to claim their winning ticket worth £1,000,000.

The search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket from the EuroMillions draw on 1 April.

The missing ticket was bought in Trafford and the winning Millionaire Maker code for this prize was TVCV 85411.

The lucky ticket-holder only has until Wednesday, 28 September to claim their prize.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

"We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time - the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app - or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there."

The winner bought the ticket in Trafford Credit: PA

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate more than £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps support everything from a local charity to helping athletes win medals at the recent Commonwealth Games.

Over £46 billion has been raised for National Lottery Good Causes, with more than 670,000 individual grants awarded.