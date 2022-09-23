3 Dads Walking reach North West in campaign to get suicide prevention added to curriculum
Video report by ITV Granada Reports' journalist, Mel Barham, who has been following the 3 Dads on their journey. They reached the North West on Sunday, 18 September.
The 3 Dads Walking have reached the North West on their 600-mile walk across the UK and Northern Ireland.
Andy Airey from Cumbria, Mike Palmer from Greater Manchester and Tim Owen from Norfolk came together after their daughters took their own lives.
It is their second walking challenge, with their key aim to get suicide prevention onto the national curriculum.
Mike Palmer said: "Even though people said we made a difference, there's still a job to do.
"One of the things that really became clear after meeting so many bereaved parents, was our young people aren't really equipped with the life skills to keep them safe in later life."
In Beth, Sophie and Emily's memory, last year they raised almost a million pounds for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus.
Last year they raised almost walked 300 miles to each of their homes to raise awareness of young suicide.
Mike said: "Bethy, Emily and Sophie had wonderful lives to live, they'd not finished.
"Bethy could've had a wonderful life but to think she fell into despair under our noses its crippling.
He added: "It's the biggest killer and yet no one is talking about it."
They are walking to all four UK parliaments in a bid to get suicide prevention onto the school curriculum.
But it's not quite been the start they were planning. The night before they set off - came the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
But the 3 Dads felt it was important to continue their awareness walk to help save lives.
Mike said: "We knew when we walked last year we saved lives so we could't not do it but we just have to be mindful of how we do it, flags furled, black armbands and we're sure the royal family understand why we are carrying on."
So with black armbands and flags furled, they began their walk almost two weeks ago.
They started in Belfast before flying to Edinburgh.
As the Queen's televised funeral took place at Westminster Abbey, the trio stopped at the side of a Lancashire canal to watch the service.
"It just felt like the right thing to do", Tim Owen explained. "If the rest of the nation is stopping, we should stop as well.
"For this hour, it doesn't hurt us at all. We want to pay respects to a lady who has led the nation for that many years - it's the right thing to do."
Day 12 seems them head towards Wigan and every day they find people who want to walk with them.
Mike said: "We are still three ordinary dads. We are heartbroken dads as well. We aren't doing this for any kind of recognition, we are doing it for a reason.
"We absolutely believe in that reason. We believe a lot of these suicides can be avoided."
If you would like to donate to 3 Dads Walking, or track their journey from all four parliaments, visit their website.
Worried about mental health?
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)