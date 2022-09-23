Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with "improper and/or violent" conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to his behaviour at Everton last season.

Footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on 9 April.

Ronaldo was initially cautioned by Merseyside Police over the incident.

Now the FA has decided to probe the incident with a spokesperson releasing this statement:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League match against Everton on Saturday 9 April 2022.

"It is alleged that the forward’s conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent."

Manchester United say they will be supporting Ronaldo Credit: PA

After the incident, which occurred when Ronaldo was making his way towards the tunnel, the 37-year-old issued a social-media apology for his “outburst” and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford “as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship”.

Taking to his Instagram account after the match, Ronaldo said: “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship".

United have issued the following comment: "We note the FA announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo.

"We will be supporting the player in response to the charge."

Cristiano is currently away with Portugal as they prepare for UEFA Nations League games against Czech Republic tomorrow (Saturday) and Spain on Tuesday.

United's next Premier League outing is the Manchester derby, which takes place at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday 2 October.