Video report by Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitemore

Football for Change is an initiative to help young people, which was launched last year by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, Liverpool right back Trent Alexander Arnold and footballer Conor Coad.

The first ever charity ball was held last year and raised £250,000 for the charity which helps young, disadvantaged children make their mark in education and business.

Thursday 22 September 2022 saw the second glitzy charity gala in Manchester which raised a whopping £350,000.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said "It's about bringing ex footballers, current players together in the fact that can we use our profile, our platforms to create a charity where we obviously raise lots of money to help young people within this country"

"Most footballers come from a working class, family or backgrounds" He continues "and likes to give something back to their area. And by making it national, we can stretch to everybody "

Tv's Vernon Kay from Bolton was hosting the evening "The foundation has a great line up here at the Emirates Old Trafford. Mel C from the Spice Girls. Noel Gallagher from the Oasis. It's like a nineties reunion. It's like the Brits from like 1995".

"It's just an important event" explained Salford comedian Jason Manford: "You know, any time that someone rings me and says come and help - I'm always there you know what i mean".

Noel Gallagher and his band High Flying Birds were headlining the event back in his home city of Manchester.

But will Liverpool legend Jamie Garragher be dancing to Noel, who is famously renowned for being a City fan?

"Not a problem" Jamie laughs "There's some things that are more important than football. Not. Not. Not a lot. Certainly raising money to help people for Football for Change is certainly one of them

And I think we can have a little truce with the Oasis Brothers and we'll all be mates for this"