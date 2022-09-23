Police have launched an investigation after a woman was attacked and raped by a stranger in a hospital multi-storey car park.Merseyside Police received reports a woman was sexually assaulted in the Royal Liverpool Hospital's NCP multi-storey on Sunday 18 September.Officers believe the attack happened between 10.30am and 1pm.The woman is being supported by specially trained officers and an investigation is underway.Staff at The Royal Liverpool Hospital were sent an email on Thursday 22 September confirming an incident had occurred in the car park and asked all members of staff to wear name tags and remain vigilant. They also confirmed the trust had stepped up security.

Staff working at the hospital have been told to remain vigilant. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh said: "Incidents of this nature are very rare and while I understand that members of the public may be alarmed I want people to be reassured that we are carrying out a full and thorough investigation to establish what has taken place and apprehend the person responsible."I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area of Mount Vernon Street on the morning of Sunday September 18, who saw or heard anything suspicious, or thinks they may have captured something on their vehicle dash-cam to contact us as a matter or urgency."We are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area including obtaining CCTV footage. If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information that can help with our enquiries please get in touch."Violence against women and girls in any form is not acceptable and Merseyside Police has a number of initiatives in place to ensure the response to crimes of this nature are prioritised and that the appropriate policing activity is put in place to address the safety of women and girls."Providing support to victims of sexual assault has also never been more important. If anyone who has suffered a sexual offence can find the courage to come forward and speak to us, I want to assure them we will deal with them sensitively and make sure that reports are thoroughly investigated."David Melia, Chief Nurse at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The Trust is assisting Merseyside Police with their inquiries into an incident that was alleged to have taken place on the grounds of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on 18 September. As an extra precaution 24 hour security around the site has been increased."