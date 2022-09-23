Jack Grealish was at a party at the house of Manchester City team-mate Benjamin Mendy where two young women were allegedly raped, a court has heard.

Chester Crown Court heard that Grealish is said to have had consensual sex with one woman, aged 23, who was then allegedly raped by Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie.

Mendy, 28 and Matturie, 41, deny multiple rape and sexual offences against a number of young women. Both deny all offences.

Mendy arriving at court Credit: PA

Grealish was named during a police interview given by a woman and played to the jury.

The woman, aged 17 at the time, alleges she was raped twice by Mendy, the same evening of the party at his house in Prestbury, Cheshire last August.

She said she was told by the woman allegedly raped by Matturie that she had also had sex with Grealish.

The trial, now in its sixth week, continues.