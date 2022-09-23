Man arrested and a million pounds seized in Wirral

Merseyside police have seized around a million pounds in cash hidden in a secret compartment on a trailer in Birkenhead.

A man from Kidderminster in Worcestershire was arrested at Twelve Quays Ferry terminal on 19th September.

Police say the trailer he was collecting was searched and the money was found in a routine stop by the Border Force.The man has since been released under investigation police enquiries are ongoing to establish where the cash came from.

The cash was seized in a routine stop by the Border Force Credit: Merseyside police

The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit made an application under the Proceeds of Crime Act on Wednesday 21 September which means the cash will be detained for six months to allow officers to carry out their investigation.