An Oldham councillor has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape.

The male councillor was arrested at his home earlier this month after allegedly raping a woman.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "A man was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been released on bail whilst enquiries continue."

The Local Democracy Reporting Service says the unidentified suspect is continuing to serve as an elected councillor in the borough.

A spokesperson for Oldham council said the authority could not comment on a 'live police investigation'.