Police are appealing to find a teenage boy who told his friends he was travelling to Manchester after finishing school.

Henry Mason Holden, 13, from Clitheroe was last seen around 30 miles from home in Bolton on Thursday 22 September.

He was seen on Salford Road at around 9.25 pm.

Greater Manchester Police says the youngster left school on Thursday afternoon after telling a friend he was going to Manchester.

He was last seen wearing his school uniform from Clitheroe Royal Grammar School. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The last time he was spoken to, Henry appeared to be in a confused state and reported that he was lost.

Henry is described as being around 5 foot 2, with medium brown hair styled in a buzz cut. He has dark brown eyes, button nose and a defined jaw line.

GMP say Henry is slim but muscly and walks with a wide stride.

