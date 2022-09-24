Play Brightcove video

St Helens head coach and two-time Grand Final winner Kristian Woolf is aiming to go out on a high for his last game in charge when Saints take on Leeds Rhinos in the Super league Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday 24 September.

He's been in charge for three seasons, for three Grand Final appearances and is on the verge of overseeing an historic fourth-straight Super League triumph for the club.

After the match, Woolf will bid farewell to St Helens as he prepares to return to Australia to take up a position as assistant to coaching great Wayne Bennett at NRL expansion club Dolphins.

But Kristian says he will always be a Saints fan: "I'll always look at the competition over here, but I'll look at it a little bit differently now, from a Saints supporters point of view".

And St Helens back rower Joe Batchelor has told ITV news he's sad to see Kristian go.

Joe said "He's been brilliant for us, I don't think I can pay him enough compliments for what he's done.

"This is his third Grand Final in three years, so obviously he's got a lot of things right, but I think he has also really brought a team spirit and a togetherness and never die attitude".

St Helens Head Coach, Kristian Woolf and James Roby with the League Leaders 2022 Shield Credit: PA

If St Helens beat Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford they will become the first club to win four consecutive Grand Finals since Super League was founded in 1996.

Only Wigan's all conquering team of the 1980s and 90s have won four consecutive league titles, so even though it isn't the big Wigan-St Helens rivalry on this pitch this time, when it comes to history, that rivalry is still alive and well.