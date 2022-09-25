Armed robber steals almost £30 thousand at Manchester supermarket

Police have released images of a man wanted in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery in Manchester which saw a security worker threatened with a gun and nearly £30,000 stolen.

It happened at Asda on Princess Road shortly after 9.40am on Saturday 24th September morning. Police say the offender pointed what is thought to be a black pistol at a security man and made off with a bag of cash containing an estimated £28,500.

Credit: GMP

The man wanted is described as white, aged between 30 and 40, of a medium build and was wearing a green parker jacket, dark Adidas hat, black gloves, dark tracksuit bottoms, and grey trainers.

He’s understood to have been in the area around the time of the incident and left in the direction of Princess Parkway heading away from City Centre riding a silver-framed mountain bike with black writing on it.

Investigators are looking through CCTV and speaking to potential witnesses. No arrests have been made yet.

Credit: GMP

Detective Inspector Kat McKeown, of Longsight CID, said: “I can’t imagine the fear that the security guard felt when the offender committed this terrifying and outrageous act.

“We know there were people near the supermarket who will also have felt shock and fright at the incident, and I can assure everyone concerned that we are working tirelessly to identify and capture the man responsible.

“So far we have spoken to a number of people and we are keen to ensure that everyone who was in the area on Saturday morning, and who could have information, is spoken to – so if you haven’t already then please contact us.”