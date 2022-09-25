The family of a 17-year-old boy who died after a motorbike crash in Tameside have paid tribute calling him "loving" with an "infectious smile".

Stuart MacLeod from the Mossley area died in hospital after colliding with a parked car while riding his motorbike on Manchester Road shortly after 8pm on Saturday 16 September.

Paying tribute to him, Stuart’s family said: “Stuart was a whirlwind from the moment he was born until he began his eternal journey.

“He was a loving, caring giant of a character who would look after all those he loved.

“His family and friends will deeply miss his infectious smile and ability to make everyone around him laugh like the class clown he was.

“Bright and so intelligent, he had the ability to turn the most basic of conversations into full-on debate.

“With every waking moment we miss you, Stuart, and will always love you like you are right by our sides.

“RIP beautiful boy. Fly high with the angels our darling son, brother, and friend. We are heartbroken forever.”

Can you help?

Greater Manchester Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit continues to investigate the incident and any eyewitness or anyone in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage – is asked to contact them on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 3041 of 16/09/2022.