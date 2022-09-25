Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in Wigan

A woman has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Wigan. Police say she was a pedestrian aged in her 40s and was hit by a car just after 4 o'clock on Sunday morning at Wallgate near the town centre. She was taken to hospital from the scene with serious injuries and is now in a stable condition. The driver of the car fled the scene. An investigation is underway and any witnesses are being urged to contact officers.In a statement, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "We were called at around 4.10am this morning to a report of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Wallgate, Wigan. The pedestrian – a woman in her 40s – has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and is thankfully in a stable condition."The car failed to stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing. Any information should be given to us via our LiveChat facility or by calling 101 quoting incident 604 of 25/09/2022."