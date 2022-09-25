St Helens have secured their place in history and rubber-stamped their status as the most successful team in the Super League era with a fourth consecutive Grand Final triumph.

The reigning champions' 24-12 victory over Leeds in front of a 60,783 crowd at Old Trafford earned them a record ninth Grand Final win and enabled them to send Kristian Woolf out on a high as the first coach to win three successive Grand Finals.

Kristian Woolf leaves St Helens on a high Credit: PA

Saints could hardly have made a better start, with Matty Lees storming over for the first try of the game after just two minutes and 26 seconds.

In scoring so early, Saints set a new Super League record for the quickest try in a Super League Grand Final.

St Helens Matty Lees making history with his try at the Grand Final Credit: PA

Leeds, who struggled to get out of their own half, could not make anything of Blake Austin's 40-20 kick and they fell further behind on 17 minutes when full-back Bennison won the race to Welsby's grubber kick on the last tackle.

Tommy Makinson converted both tries for a 12-0 lead before putting a penalty wide but the introduction of Leeming injected urgency into the Rhinos' attack.

The final score at Old Trafford 24-12 to St Helens, which sparked wild celebrations from Saints fans and players.

In the changing room too after the match, outgoing head coach Kristian Woolf got a soaking to celebrate the historic victory.

Outgoing St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf gets a soaking Credit: PA

Having become the first team to win four in a row, Saints will now set their sights on Wigan's pre-Super League record of seven successive title triumphs from 1990 to 1996 and, with the likes of impressive young guns Jack Welsby and Jon Bennison in their line-up, who is to say they cannot surpass it?