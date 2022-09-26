A man has been charged with murder after a 42-year-old man was found dead at a home in south Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called by paramedics to the property on Beverly Road in Fallowfield at around 6.40pm on Saturday 24 September.

Officers found the 42-year-old with fatal injuries.

Stephen Owusu, of Beverly Road, Fallowfield, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with murder,

The 22-year-old is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court.

Officers say they believe it was "a tragic but isolated incident inside the property".

The victim's family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for GMP said: "Stephen Owusu, 22 years, of Beverly Road, Fallowfield, Manchester has been charged with murder and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on September 26 2022.

"The charge relates to the death of a 42-year-old man at a property on Beverly Road on Saturday (24 September 2022)."

Anyone with information should speak to officers via 101 quoting incident 2692 of 24/09/2022.