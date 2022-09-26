12-year-old boy injured by a firework in a garden in Merseyside
A 12-year-old boy has been injured by a firework which was set alight in the garden of a property in Knowsley, Merseyside.
Police were called at around 2.45pm on Sunday to reports of a boy who had suffered injuries to his head and body in Pennard Avenue, Huyton.
The ambulance service attended and took the boy to hospital for treatment.
Paramedics also treated a person who had fainted, police said.
Officers from Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue (MFRS) attended and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Chief Inspector Gary O’Rourke said: “Enquiries are in the very early stages to establish the circumstances into how the 12-year-old boy was injured by a firework.
"A full enquiry by Merseyside Police and MFRS is taking place to establish the facts.”
Anyone in the area with information, CCTV or dashcam footage can contact police on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook at “Merseyside Police Contact Centre” with reference 562 of 25 September or Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.