The house that Beatles frontman John Lennon grew up in has sold at auction for £279,000.

The three-bedroom semi-detached house, in Allerton, has said to have played a significant role in the musical development of both Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney.

Members of the duo’s first band, The Quarrymen, would cram into the rooms to practice.

The home belonged to Lennon’s mother, Julia Lennon.

The property was offered by music and entertainment specialists Omega Auctions, who previously sold a house that George Harrison lived in for £171,000 in November 2021.

The auction house said that the winning bidder was UK-based and had purchased the property for their daughter who was a huge Beatles fan.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “This is a significant property in the history of The Beatles, famously a sanctuary for John and Paul in their Quarrymen days to come and rehearse without fear of noise complaints and to listen to the Rock n Roll records that inspired them.

“We’re very pleased with the final selling price and are excited to see what plans the new owner has for the house.

”Mr Fairweather previously described the house as having “huge historical importance” and that there had been worldwide interest in both properties."