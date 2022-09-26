Police have stepped-up patrols around mosques and Islamic centres after an increase in incidents in Manchester following recent events in Iran.

The move comes after Greater Manchester Police (GMP) was called to a disturbance involving a large group of people at the Islamic Centre on Sidney Street.

A man was left with a cut to his face, while the external walls of the building and a vehicle parked outside were vandalised, with graffiti making reference to Iran.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and remains in custody for questioning, following the incident at around 11.20pm on Sunday 25 September.

Police say there were also disturbances during protests in the centre earlier in the day.

Superintendent Ian Jones said: “We understand the concern these incidents will cause our communities so have increased patrols in locations of significance, both to reassure people and keep them safe.

"Meanwhile, enquiries are ongoing in relation to the disturbances - with officers following a number of lines of enquiry to identify those responsible for these crimes and send a clear message that this behaviour will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester."

Anyone with information should contact GMP via gmp.police.uk or 101 quoting 3373 25/09/22.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.