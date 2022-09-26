A former police officer who blew the whistle on a 'toxic' gun licensing unit was unfairly sacked, an employment tribunal has found.

Tim Lumb, 48, said he was subjected to verbal and physical abuse after making allegations about working practices inside Greater Manchester Police's Firearms Licensing Unit, where he worked as a civilian researcher.

He made a whistleblowing disclosure to his boss, alleging colleagues in the unit were putting the public at risk by failing to research phone, business, GP and internal police records during a review of gun licences.

Afterwards he said colleagues ignored him, gave him 'dirty looks' and refused to hand him work for checking.The tribunal heard that Mr Lumb's contract was terminated because his manager said he "did not appear willing or able to draw a line under matters and move on".

Whistleblower described a 'toxic' working culture at the firearms licensing unit Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The panel in the employment tribunal found in Mr Lumb's favour.

Tim Lumb said: "It's left my life completely upside down. I've lost my house.

"I had to move out because I couldn't pay the mortgage and I haven't been able to work since.

"It's been wholly horrendous."

A GMP spokesperson said: "We respect the findings of the tribunal and we regret any detriment to which Mr Lumb’s personal and professional life may have suffered as a result of the circumstances outlined in the hearing."Much of what was heard during proceedings concerns staff who are not now in our Firearms and Explosives Licensing Unit, and we are totally focused on working robustly to ensure adequate checks are thoroughly conducted before applications are approved and licenses are issued."Our commitment to tackling gun crime does not waiver as we continue to drive down shootings and seize more unlicensed weapons from our streets, ensuring that anyone who shouldn’t have a gun in Greater Manchester doesn’t have a gun.”A 'remedy hearing' has been scheduled for January to work out compensation GMP must pay Mr Lumb.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...