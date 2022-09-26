A woman has died after falling from a balcony in Ibiza.

Robyn-Eve Maines, from Wallasey, on the Wirral, was on holiday in San Antonio when she reportedly fell 30 feet from a balcony.

The 24-year-old died at the four star Rosamar Hotel the scene, at around 9am on Sunday, 25 September.

Following her death, friends and family have paid tribute to Robyn-Eve, described as "beautiful inside and out".

Her mother, Clare Maines said: "Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed away after falling 30ft off her balcony.

"There are no words for us. We are truly heartbroken."

While her brother, Cam, said: "For those who don't already know today I lost my big sister Robyn-Eve Maines, she fell 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza.

"She will forever be loved and remembered for the fantastic person she is.

"Our hearts bleed for the loss of someone so special. I love you big sis always will."

Hundreds of others have also taken to social media to share their condolences and tributes to Robyn-Eve.