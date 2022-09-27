The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer took centre stage at the Labour Party Conference this afternoon to lay out his plan for the future.

First on his list of pledges? A very public commitment to put a new 'Hillsborough Law' on the statute book, should he win the next general election.

It's a move that would help prevent future injustices where there is state involvement.

He told the delegates: ''This is our first conference in Liverpool since 2018. And that means it’s our first conference since this city’s call for Justice for the 96 became Justice for the 97.

Andrew Devine passed away in July 2021. He became the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster.

"For too long his city has been let down. So, when Labour wins the next election, one of my first acts as Prime Minister will be to put the Hillsborough Law on the statute book.

"I know how much this matters. I’ve spent a lifetime helping those who have been failed by the system. I promise you we will get this city the justice it deserves."

One North West MP, himself a Hillsborough survivor, hopes it will be embraced across the political divide. Ian Bryne, Labour's MP for Liverpool West Derby, said: "Since Paris, three Hillsborough survivors have actually committed suicide. So it shows you how this resonates. How the fight for truth and justice[...] still continues to today.

"It's a big moment today and certainly standing here as a Labour MP I'm proud that it's going to be in the manifesto.

"This is the first step where we need to be but if we do get a Labour government in 18 months time, that's why it's so special today.''

Andy Burnham with Hillsborough Support chair Margaret Aspinall and Steve Rotheram Credit: PA

The Mayor for Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said the announcement had left him 'choked'.

He said: ''A Hillsborough Law. I couldn't be happier, or prouder, to hear my Labour leader announce that today''.

And there was praise from the Mayor of Liverpool, too: