People are being encouraged to come and see the Laxey Wheel turn again.

The 168-year-old structure has undergone maintenance and repair work.

Built in 1854, the 72ft (22m) diameter wheel is the largest working waterwheel of its kind in the world.

In September 2020 the water wheel came to a halt. Some structural faults and rotting timbers needed to be fixed, so scaffolding was set up, covering Lady Isabella.

Following a series of test runs, engineers report the wheel’s mechanism is now "working smoothly".

Only minor adjustments are required before the wheel returns to normal use once again.

Restoration works of this scale were last completed in the 1980s.

The Laxey Wheel in September 2020 before any of the restoration work had begun. Credit: Isle of Man by Drone

Although it is turning again, the Laxey Wheel will not run continuously until next month.

"I can see why people are frustrated with it not being fully open yet" said Historic Building Architect for Manx National Heritage, John Paul Walker.

"But, we need to do a few tests and monitor what is going on. At the moment we have a new operation without the counterweight of the t-rocker up at the valley.

"This is why we need time to get it right for when we fully reopen to the public."

When asked about the importance of the restoration work, and what the Laxey Wheel means to the Isle of Man, John Paul added:

"It's the beating heart of the community which hasn’t been beating for the past few years. So, to get it turning again was such an important thing.

"I had a tear in my eye when it first turned again, it's such a majestic thing. The wheel turning again has put a smile on everyone's face.

"When people talk about the Isle of Man, the iconic thing you think of is the Laxey Wheel."

The Laxey Wheel was built to pump water from the Laxey mines. Zinc and lead were the desired prize for many Victorian miners.

Built in a narrow valley next to the river, getting machinery up to carry out the works can be problematic.

The wheel's detailings, including the triskelion, have recently been re-painted. Credit: ITV News

"We’ve had to dismantle parts bit by bit, use a very heavy crane to get it off and up, it’s been a really complex logistical thing to do", John Paul added.

The timber for the new beams has come from a Douglas oak tree sourced in Scotland.

A Manx carpenter had the mean feat of sculpting a 2 ton piece of timber to fit the famous wheel.

"It is incredible how the Victorians did this with such precision without modern technology.

"We are looking at half a million pounds for phase one, I think that’s money well spent. Our attention is now turning to fixing the rod ducts and t-rocker.

"It is a similar size of work that we will be doing. Again, we will have issues with access as we have some huge bits of timber. I don't expect it (the cost) to come in at a lot less than phase two.

Lady Isabella is now in the testing phase after the first round of work is complete. Practice runs will be carried out every day and people are encouraged to come and watch.