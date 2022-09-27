A man left a 92-year-old woman with ‘excruciating’ leg injuries after ploughing his car into her bedroom as she slept.

Michael Vose, 40, deliberately crashed into Edna Kearns' Westhoughton bungalow in an attempt to end his life, following a violent row with his girlfriend, a court heard.

Mrs Kearns died less than five months after the crash but, according to expert evidence, there was no link between the smash and her death.

Michael Vose deliberately crashed into Edna Kearns' bungalow in an attempt to end his life following a violent row with his girlfriend Credit: MEN MEDIA

Prosecution barrister Alistair Reid told Bolton Crown Court that Vose had been drinking with his girlfriend in Westhoughton pubs Rosehill Tavern and The Wheatsheaf on the evening of November 27 last year.

At around 2am, he was seen on CCTV driving back to his girlfriend’s home.

After both going to bed, Vose’s girlfriend awoke in the early hours to him shouting abuse and accusing her of cheating on him.

Bolton Crown Court heard how Michael Vose was more than double the drink-drive limit and almost five times the driving limit for cocaine Credit: MEN MEDIA

During a 20-minute argument, he grabbed her throat, punched a hole in her bedroom wall and smashed the mirror on her wardrobe.

The woman eventually managed to kick Vose out and call the police.

He threatened to kill himself and drove off in a BMW X6 - despite being more than double the drink-drive limit and almost five times the driving limit for cocaine, the court heard.

Witnesses saw Vose staggering away from the scene and one woman rang the emergency services after seeing Mrs Kearns asking for help Credit: MEN MEDIA

“There is no evidence of this being anything other than a deliberate act,” he added.

Witnesses saw Vose staggering away from the scene and one woman rang the emergency services after seeing Mrs Kearns asking for help.

Police found Vose on dual carriageway Snydale Way, where he was walking in the middle of the road, with swollen hands and ‘significant’ cuts to his head.

They took him to hospital and he was eventually interviewed.

In a statement prepared before her death, Mrs Kearns described her injuries as 'excruciating' and the incident 'changed her life forever' Credit: MEN MEDIA

His solicitor told police that Vose was suicidal and he answered 'no comment' to all questions.

Mrs Kearns suffered an ankle fracture and lacerations to both legs in the incident and required surgery.

Due to her age, doctors warned her family that there may be complications.

Edna Kearns' Westhoughton bungalow Credit: MEN MEDIA

She was discharged from hospital in February and moved into a care home in Farnworth but died on April 8.

Mr Reid told the court that no link could be found between the collision and Mrs Kearns’ death, following reports from Home Office pathologist Dr Philip Lumb and her GP.

In a victim impact statement prepared before her death, Mrs Kearns described the pain in her legs as 'excruciating' and said that the incident had 'changed her life forever'.

Vose, of Mount Pleasant Avenue, St Helens, pleaded guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving and criminal damage in relation to the crash.

He also admitted to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage following the earlier incident with his girlfriend.

He will be sentenced later today.