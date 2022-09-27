British Transport Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on a rail replacement bus.

The woman was travelling from Manchester Oxford Road station to Liverpool Lime Street Station on the night of Monday 15 August.

The attack happened between 11.30pm and 1.30am the next day.The man police want to trace left the bus at Warrington West station.Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.If you recognise him please text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 075 of 16/08/2022. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.