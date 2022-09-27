A strike by dock workers the Port of Liverpool is 'damaging business and jobs', according to the port's owners.

Members of Unite are in the second week of industrial action in a dispute over pay.

David Huck, chief operating officer of Peel Ports Group, said on Tuesday: "Our concern is on the impact a sustained period of industrial action will have on many of the gains the City region's economy has made over the last two decades.

"The investments Peel Ports have made over the years have restored Liverpool's position as a global gateway to the North of England and the UK.

"When we invested in Liverpool2, the port's deep-sea container terminal, we recognised that for the hundreds of jobs we create, thousands more are created in the wider logistics and maritime sectors across the City region.

"That's why this dispute is damaging not only for us, but it is bad for business, jobs and the city's economy."

Mr Huck said the port has worked constructively with unions, ensuring pay awards kept ahead of inflation, even during the pandemic.

A prolonged dispute will act as a deterrent to investors looking to create jobs in the region, he warned.

Sharon Graham, General Secretary of Unite, said: "You've got a situation here that the employer is making huge profit - £141 million pounds worth of profit - and they're saying that these workers should take real terms pay cut.

"So, of course, they need to feed their families, they've got bills to pay and I'm here to say that Unite will fight for these workers to ensure that they get a proper offer."

The docks strike is expected to continue until 3 October. Further action is possible if an agreement cannot be reached.