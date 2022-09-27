The RSPCA warn of the dangers of the cost of living crisis amid the rescue of two neglected dogs found dumped at the side of a road.

The two Chinese crested-type dogs, believed to be mum and son, were found on July 19 by a couple driving along a country lane near Macclesfield, Cheshire.

They were both underweight, with skin conditions and flea infestations. The mum also had a fractured leg and a severely injured eye.

The couple rushed the dogs to a nearby vet where they were given urgent care.

Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Caren Goodman-James then took the dogs into the charity’s care and they have since flourished thanks to the dedicated volunteers at the RSPCA Macclesfield, South East Cheshire and Buxton Branch, who named them Dottie and Frankie.

Dottie had to have her front leg amputated as she was suffering from an old fracture which had been left untreated. Her eye had also disintegrated.

The playful pooch is now happily running around with Frankie in foster care where they will remain until they are ready to be rehomed.

Credit: RSPCA

Carmen Cole, from the RSPCA Macclesfield, said: “They were in a pretty horrific state when they were found and Dottie needed her leg amputated as a matter of urgency. Her eye was so bad it had disintegrated in the socket and this needed washing out.

“Dottie may only have three legs now but she isn’t letting that get in the way of anything and enjoys being playful and running round the garden with Frankie.”

The branch, which is run as a separate charity to the RSPCA, spent £1,200 treating Dottie and still need more funds to keep up their ongoing treatment.

They’re appealing for donations from the public to help them continue treating these pets as well as others in their care - to find out more click here.

Credit: RSPCA

Inspector Goodman-James, who rescued the dogs said: “I am so pleased to see they are doing so well - I was worried Dottie, in particular, might not make it as she was so neglected.

“The person who dumped these poor dogs on one of the hottest days of the year was particularly callous. They were in the middle of nowhere and could have suffered a lingering death if they had not been found.

“Sadly we are dealing with more and more cases like this as the cost of living crisis begins to take hold. That’s why we have launched our Cancel Out Cruelty summer campaign to raise funds to help our rescue teams out on the frontline continue to save more animals like Dottie and Frankie.”

The RSPCA is incredibly concerned about the number of abandoned animals it is being called out to and fears the cost of living crisis could be leading owners to make difficult decisions.

The charity found that 68% of people surveyed were concerned that the cost of caring for pets was increasing, while 19% were worried about how they would afford to feed their pets.