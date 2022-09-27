Handwritten lyrics of David Bowie's 1970s hit 'Starman' have been sold at Omega Auctions in Newton-le-Willows for an astonishing £165,000.

'Starman' was the lead single from The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars - Bowie's fifth studio album. It rocketed him to fame in 1972.

Handwritten lyrics to smash hit Starman Credit: ITV Granada

The page of graph paper with the lyrics was given personally by David Bowie to the original owner and was part of over 100 items of Bowie memorabilia up for auction.

It features amendments (spelling errors crossed out) and additions ("Cho! Cho!" - to indicate choruses).

The auctioneer, Paul Fairweather, said: ''From a memorabilia perspective, handwritten lyrics are top of the tree in many respects for a lot of people because it is perhaps their favourite song by their favourite artist and it's been handwritten by themselves, so it's definitely top of the tree and one of the best things you can get from a memorabilia perspective.''