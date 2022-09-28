Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports Journalist Emma Sweeney

The sister of an aid worker who died in Ukraine after being detained by Russian separatists, says the return of his body means everything to her and her loved ones.

The family of Paul Urey, from Warrington, say they now face an anxious wait from the UK authorities to confirm what they have been dreading, whether he was tortured by his captors.

His sister Lyndsey Coulton says finally having him home, even in this the saddest of circumstances, has given them some closure.

Paul, 45, was a father of four children who was killed in July while being detained by Russian backed separatists in Ukraine.

His body has been flown to Heathrow airport after his family were forced to raise the funds themselves online with help from the kindness of strangers.

Mr Urey's mother, Linda, said she will ever understand, "why did they let him die?"

She said Paul was "lovely", a "dreamer and kind-hearted. He thought he could heal the world.

An Foreign Office spokesman said: “We have supported Paul’s family throughout this ordeal and will continue to work with the Ukrainian authorities to get him home.

“Our thoughts remain with the Urey family at this difficult time.

“The FCDO is unfortunately not able to pay for the repatriation of British nationals who have died overseas.”

His daughter Courtney Coman is now 17 and Chelsea Coman is 20 Credit: right

A GoFundme account was set up by his daughter Chelsea Coman, 20 who lives in Manchester and her sister Courtney who's 17.

The fund has raised over £10,500 for his repatriation and to help with his funeral costs.

The aid worker died after trying to rescue a mother and her two children during the conflict, along with Dylan Healy.

Dylan Healy was also captured alongside Paul Urey by Russian separatists.

Video emerged of Paul Urey on Russian state TV being interviewed wearing handcuffs in early May.

Now that Paul's remains are back in the UK - his family hope a post mortem will help them understand exactly how he died.

Paul Urey with his daughter Chelsea.

The 45-year-old's captors said he died as a result due to stress and chronic illness - but earlier this month Ukraine's foreign minister said Paul's body showed signs of ''possible unspeakable torture.''

The Ukrainian Government has vowed to identify those responsible and hold them to account. A sentiment echoed by the UK's foreign office.

Liz Truss, who was Foreign Secretary at the time, said she was 'shocked' by reports of the death of Mr Urey, who had type one diabetes and required insulin shots.

"Russia must bear the full responsibility for this," she said in a statement.

"Paul Urey was captured while undertaking humanitarian work. He was in Ukraine to try and help the Ukrainian people in the face of the unprovoked Russian invasion.

His sister is calling for answers but is also bracing herself that she may never know the full truth behind her brother's death.