Belle Vue Aces are hoping to end nearly 30 years of waiting for a Premiership league title when they journey to Ipswich on Thursday, September 29 for the first leg of their semi-final.

The Aces have not lifted league silverware since 1993 and are determined to deliver a close meeting with the Witches.

Max Fricke is out for the rest of the season Credit: Ian Charles

But a recent injury blow has seen Max Fricke ruled out for the rest of the season following an horrific crash while competing for Polish club Zielona Gora.

Club management has been working non-stop since the incident to explore all avenues of cover for Fricke, and have secure the services of former Aces rider Craig Cook to guest.

Club Rising Star Tom Brennan said: “Losing our No.1 at such an important time is a massive blow for us and we certainly send Max our best wishes for a speedy recovery.

“I’m sure Mark Lemon has been working hard to find a solution to cover for him, and in my opinion whatever that solution may be I feel we’ll be a solid team regardless.

Belle Vue Ace Tom Brennan at last year's Speedway of Nations which Team GB won Credit: Taylor Lanning

“The feeling amongst the boys is good. We know what we’re capable of around Ipswich and we’ve shown before that we can keep things close even with guys missing.

“It will be a challenge, but these are the semi-finals and we expect nothing less, and we’re looking forward to it to be honest.

“We’ll be keeping an open mind, and obviously we’ll be targeting the win, but if we can keep things as close and as equal going into Monday’s second leg we’ll be happy.”

The Aces host the return leg of their premiership Semi-Final at the National Speedway Stadium on Monday, October 3.