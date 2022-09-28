A man from Liverpool who left his Staffie dog suffering from an untreated tumour has been prosecuted by the RSPCA.

'Princess' had a lump on her belly, which was 6.4cm in diameter, as well as a large mass on her groin.

She was lethargic and severely underweight with her ribs and pelvic bones protruding, while she was also suffering from a flea infestation.

Her owner, Anthony Rae, had not sought any treatment for her and it was not until a concerned neighbour intervened and called the RSPCA.

'Princess' a staffie cross had been left to suffer for sometime Credit: RSPCA

The elderly white and brown crossbreed was taken to the Greater Manchester Animal Hospital in June 2022.

But her condition deteriorated overnight and a veterinary surgeon decided the kindest thing to do was to put her to sleep to end her suffering.

Rae, of Belmont Road, Liverpool, admitted one offence of causing unnecessary suffering to the dog under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 when he appeared before Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

He received a five-year ban from keeping animals and was ordered to abide by a curfew from 7pm to 7am for eight weeks.

Staffie cross was left in pain with a large tumour which needed urgent treatment Credit: RSPCA

Animal rescue officer Katie Glenn, who found the dog at her home said: “The dog was extremely thin, very weak and lethargic.

"She didn’t even lift her head when I approached her. I could see she was visibly salivating and I could see a large lump to her belly.”

A scan confirmed a large tumour lay within the dog’s gastrointestinal system and measured around 6.4cm, while there was a second visible mass measuring 15cm within her groin area.

The vet stated: "The dog was likely to have been suffering for a prolonged period and had an extremely poor quality of life.

“In my opinion she will have suffered for many days and likely longer. The low body weight will have taken many days or possibly weeks to have developed."

RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes made contact with Rae, who had not been at his flat at the time his dog was taken for medical help.

The defendant, the court heard, had told the inspector he was aware the dog had a tumour, but claimed “vets had said they could do nothing” and that he had offered her food “every single day, but she wouldn’t touch it”.

Rae also has to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £500.

Inspector Joynes said: “The poor dog was in a bad way and it was an end-of-life situation, which might not have been the case had the owner had her condition investigated earlier.

She was left for many weeks when he knew she was deteriorating. There were symptoms of ill health that he should have acted upon and he would also have qualified for treatment at a PDSA veterinary clinic.”