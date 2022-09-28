Police charge man with kidnap after armed officers rushed to hospital

Detectives have charged a man with kidnap after an incident which saw armed police sent to the Royal Oldham Hospital.Daniel Buckley, 31 and from Wilson Way, is also charged with common assault and possession of a bladed article.

Officers were called to the hospital on 30 August, amid reports of a "male in possession of bladed weapons who had gained access to a car outside the main Accident and Emergency entrance."No-one was injured but the emergency response was substantial - including paramedics and a police helicopter.Greater Manchester Police said: "We’ve charged a man with kidnap after an incident at Royal Oldham hospital last month saw armed officers respond."Daniel Buckley 31, of Wilson Way, will appear on 1 Nov also accused of common assault, and two counts of possession of a bladed article."