Video report by Granada Reports journalist Zoe Muldoon

It's that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands of pounds to help others.

We've been searching for the Granada Reports Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year and have whittled it down to four outstanding finalists.

Violet Fortt from Preston is 99-years-old and has spent the last few years knitting poppies, raising more than £5,000 for the Royal British Legion.

It is a charity very close to Violet's heart. After her late husband Dalton returned home from World War II very sick, she vowed to help servicemen and women in any way she could.

Violet with her husband Dalton.

Dalton was a Chindit in Burma, and when he returned home from the war, he weighed just six stone.

He passed away 20 years ago, and like many soldiers, his mental health suffered as a result of the war.

"He went to the Liverpool Tropical Hospital and from there I built him up as best as I could...cod liver oil, eggs and sherry!" Violet said.

"The worst thing really was when he became really depressed.

"He was a good man, he was everybody's grandad. Everybody loved him."

Violet aims to knit 1,000 poppies by March 2023. Credit: ITV News

Violet began knitting poppies for the Royal British Legion, who recently honoured her with a long service award.

She has raised more than £5,000 for the charity, but does not plan on stopping knitting any time soon.

Violet's aim is to knit 1,000 poppies by her 100th birthday next March.

Violet said: "I'm a giver, I always will be."

Violet said she "couldn't believe it" when she found out she was a finalist. Credit: ITV News

On being a finalist for Granada Reports Regional Fundraiser of the Year, Violet said: "I can't believe it! I would love to win it... I think this is the only chance I would get, at my age.

"I'm doing this for the Legion and it would be great for them."

What is Pride of Britain?

Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners are from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but their acts are truly extraordinary.

Since the first Pride of Britain in 1999, royalty, prime ministers, and hundreds of leading figures from showbiz, sport, politics and the arts have all taken part.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman, the Awards attract an audience of around five million viewers every year in a primetime slot on ITV - making it the highest rated awards show of its kind on British television.