This is the moment Adam proposed to Stephen onstage at Birmingham Pride - with a the little help from their favourite pop group.

A couple from Wirral say getting engaged on stage with Steps was a "dream come true" - and hope the nineties pop group will come to the wedding.

Adam Higginson, 31, got on one knee at Birmingham Pride on Sunday to ask boyfriend Stephen Horton, 34, to marry him in front of thousands of people.

The pair, who have been in a relationship since May, are both super fans of the group, who are best known for hits such as tragedy and Chain Reaction.

Stephen had spoken to Adam about his fantasy proposal, but never dreamed it would ever come true.

With the help of some close friends, Adam, a clinical support worker for the NHS, contacted every member of the 90s pop group Steps on Instagram.

"I'm stood in a bar, drunk, messaging all the members of Steps and then I looked at my phone and Faye had messaged back", he explained.

The newly-engaged couple are huge fans of Steps - and hope they'll come to the wedding! Credit: Adam Higginson

After weeks of emails, the management team of Birmingham Pride and Steps arranged Stephen's dream proposal.

"I've been a Steps fan from 1997", said Stephen who had been led to believe he had won a meet-and-greet with his favourite member, Faye Tozer.

"Adam was telling me to keep calm because this was an extra special moment."

The couple were called on stage before Adam, to Stephen's surprise, got on one knee and pulled out a platinum, diamond encrusted ring from his jacket pocket.

Adam (left) and Stephen got their dream proposal - and have got the T-shirts to prove it. Credit: Adam Higginson

"It feels like an outer-body experience", Stephen said. "It was all the make-believe theories that you dream of in your head come true."

The engaged couple say they were completely blown away by the whole experience and can't thank Steps enough. "I was the sixth member of Steps that day", Stephen laughed.

Echoing his fiancé, Adam said: "I still look back now and think 'did that really happen?'

"I was so focused on the ring that it's only when I look back now do I realise that I hugged every member of Steps.

"That just doesn't happen to kids who think 'that's my favourite pop band'."

Already planning the wedding, the pair say their first dance as a married couple will be to a Steps classic.

"Our song that we have together is 'The Slightest Touch' by Steps. We've got the lyrics tattooed on our ankle, so that will obviously be the wedding song", Adam said.

Although they have not set a date just yet, the engaged couple say Steps are "more than welcome" to come to the wedding.

