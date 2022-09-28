A woman has been left with a broken elbow and a cut head after she was hit by a teenager riding an electric scooter.

The teen, believed to be around 13-years-old, was riding on the pavement at the time of the crash, at around midday on 31 August, on Dragon Lane in Whiston.

Officers say the woman has been unable to work since the incident, as her injuries are described as life-changing.

Merseyside Police are now working to identify the rider and have urged him to come forward to assist with enquiries.

Inspector Bernard McHugh said: “This was a serious collision where the pedestrian was left with a broken elbow and cuts to her face which will leave life changing injuries.

"She has not been able to work since the incident.

“We would appeal to family and friends who may be aware of the person that was involved in the collision to please contact us to assist in the enquiry, either directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

"The young scooter rider was travelling in the direction of Cars Hotel at around midday, so we urge residents and drivers to please check your CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage to see if it captured the incident and get in touch with us."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact SCIU on (0151) 777 5747, or email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk. Alternatively DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 22000647346.