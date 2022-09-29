Filmmaker Danny Boyle will direct an immersive experience based on The Matrix films to open a new cultural venue in Manchester.

Factory International will commission and present work from leading artists from across the world when it opens in June 2023.

Boyle’s production, titled Free Your Mind, will provide a dramatic retelling of the sci-fi classic through dance, music and visual effects.

It will be accompanied by choreography from Kenrick ‘H2O’ Sandy with the score created by composer Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, who are the co-founders and artistic directors of the Olivier award-winning theatre company Boy Blue.

Danny and Michael said they both love the Matrix, and are having fun working inside Factory International.

Play Brightcove video

Factory International is operated by the team behind Manchester International Festival.

The new building is being hailed as a global destination for arts, music and culture.

At 13,350 square metres in size, the building has huge, flexible spaces that can be configured by moving walls to fit any size of performance.

Play Brightcove video

It is estimated the new building will support up to 1500 new jobs and bring a billion pound uplift to the city's economy in its first decade.

Bev Craig, the leader of Manchester City Council says it will be a huge boost for Manchester.

Play Brightcove video

You can find more information on Factory International here.