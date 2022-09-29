Striking dock workers in Liverpool will "not back down" as they prepare to stage fresh action in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite at the Port of Liverpool will strike for seven days from 11 October.

Around 600 workers, including port operatives and engineers, began two weeks of action on 19 September, previously stating that they will do so for "as long as it takes".

“Our members will not back down and neither will Unite", Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

The port’s dock masters, shift managers and vessel traffic services officers are also preparing to be balloted for strike action, Unite added.

The workers union said its members were angry at a pay offer of around 8.3% when inflation was in double figures.

Dock workers are preparing for a second round of strike action in a dispute over pay. Credit: ITV News

Unite national coordinator for free ports Steven Gerrard said: “The disruption caused to the port of Liverpool and the supply lines that depend on it is entirely the fault of MDHC and Peel Ports.

"If even more staff walk out over the company’s insufficient pay offer, the entire port will literally become inoperable.

"The company can afford to put forward an offer our members can accept and must do so.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...