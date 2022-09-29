A banned driver whose high-speed police chase led to the death of his friend was on bail at the time for mowing down a pedestrian two months earlier and driving away.

Greater Manchester Police say Alan McDonagh's dangerous driving has "destroyed not one but two families’ lives" as he is sentenced to nine years in jail for his actions.

The 18-year-old at the time of the both fatal crashes stole a Skoda Superb in Rochdale on 5 January, before swapping the plates to fake ones.

A day later he was seen in the stolen car speeding and overtaking vehicles on Milnrow Road, before hitting a 50-year-old man and driving away with accomplice Patrick Doran.

The pedestrian who was struck by the "reckless" teenager died from his injuries in hospital.

Mcdonagh's was jailed for nine years at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: PA images

Detectives found DNA belonging to McDonagh's in the stolen Skoda and brought him into custody for questioning, but was later released on bail.

Two months later, on the evening of 20 March, McDonagh was pulled over for driving "suspiciously too slow" in one of his friend's cars.

He once again made off from police and, after a short pursuit, lost control and collided with a central barrier, another car, and a building.

The 18-year-old was driving at such speed that he and his friend were thrown out of the car and were both taken to hospital.

His friend died of his injuries and McDonagh was re-arrested.

He was jailed for nine years at Manchester Crown Court after admitting death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving whilst disqualified, causing death by driving whilst unlicensed, causing death by driving whilst uninsured, and aggravated vehicle taking causing death.

Patrick Doran was Mcdonagh's accomplice and has been jailed for five years. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

His accomplice in the first fatal crash, Patrick Doran, 35, from Rochdale, was sentenced to five years in prison following his conviction of aggravated vehicle taking causing death.

Sergeant Andrew Page, of our SCIU, said: “It is difficult to comprehend the impact of Alan McDonagh’s and Patrick Doran’s reckless and ultimately fatal actions, as they have destroyed not one but two families’ lives.

“They not only showed no regard for anyone but themselves during either incident, but they have since offered nothing in the way of genuine remorse or compassion for their inexcusable actions."