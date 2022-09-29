The family of a 'lovely' grandad have demanded 'swift justice' after a horrific arson attack on the pensioners home which lead to his death.

George's family have released a statement paying tribute to the dad-of-three and a grandad-of-six.

They said: "With extreme sadness we announce the death of a lovely husband, dad and granddad, George Redmond, who died suddenly on September 16 in hospital.

"He was making great progress in his rehabilitation and was already mobile and regaining his independence, so his sudden death was unexpected and utterly tragic and we as a family are absolutely struggling to come to terms with it all.

"We are beyond heartbroken and hope whoever is responsible for this appalling act is swiftly brought to justice."

The home of George and Mary is in Dorien Road in Liverpool. Credit: Liverpool Echo

George Redmond was in bed asleep alongside Mary, his wife of 52 years, when their home in Old Swan, Liverpool, was set alight at around 3.20am on Thursday, 1 September.

Merseyside Police have confirmed the fire was started deliberately and it is understood a petrol can was left on the driveway of the home.

Residents in the street have since said they are "absolutely certain" the attack was a case of mistaken identity and cannot think why anyone would harm the couple.

One neighbour said: "I used to walk the dog with George, we'd talk about the football and things like that. He was an Evertonian, he was just a very quiet fella.

"There's no way at all anybody would want to hurt George and Mary, they were just a quiet couple."

Merseyside Police are still hunting for suspects and detectives have expanded their investigation following George's death.

The force says a post-mortem examination has taken place to confirm a cause of death and the force is awaiting the results.

George and Mary had escaped the house after neighbours hammered on their windows to raise the alarm, but 76-year-old George fell on the stairs and suffered serious injuries.

He later died in hospital on 16 September as a result of his injuries.

