There's a chill around England's hopes going into the first ever winter World Cup. Winless in their last six games has not been the best build up to Qatar for Gareth Southgate's side.

But Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is taking inspiration from the success of the Lionesses' at the Women's Euros.

The midfielder believes England's men can learn from the women's approach to tournament football.

He says: "It was a big moment for them but also for the country and everyone that loves playing football really.

"So it was really inspiring and not only because they won it but more the way they won it.

"We talk about enjoyment and playing with a smile on your face and I could see that in the camp when they were training and playing games.

"There was a nice feeling about the group and about the training camp and hopefully we can use a similar thing going into the World Cup for the men's team."

England lift Women's Euro 2020 trophy Credit: Claire Jeffrey / SPP/Sports Press/PA Images

"If we perform to the levels that we're capable of and we stay together in moments and get through tough times as a team which we did against Germany, I think that's a good snap shot of what we can achieve as a team in never giving in and never giving up.

"If we have that attitude going into the World Cup then you never know what can happen."

Henderson was back from injury to come on for England in the 3-3 draw with Germany in the Nations League.

The Liverpool captain should return to lead the Reds out at Anfield against Brighton as they try to close the nine point gap on the Premier League leaders.

He says: "It hasn't been the start that we wanted but we know that there's still a long way to go in the league.

"We need to improve quickly but I'm confident we've got the players and the mentality to do that."

Jordan Henderson at children's coaching session

Henderson was speaking as he surprised children taking part in a free coaching session in Liverpool.

The emphasis is on the fun at these sessions which are run by McDonald's as part of a programme offering 30,000 children aged 5-11 free football coaching.

He says: "For these kids to be playing at this age is all about enjoyment and meeting new friends and having the team environment.

"Getting some free coaching sessions is really valuable. Football is for everyone and this is perfect for children."

Like the children taking part in the coaching session, Henderson wants to keep enjoying his football as he targets success with both club and country.

More information about McDonald's Fun Football can be found here.