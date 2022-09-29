When I was first asked to go on this trip to New York I had very mixed feelings.

Firstly, I was honoured to be considered for such a prestigious and solemn event - the UN Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism is a big deal!

This I believe is the first event like this held at the UN and for it to be held over the 9/11 commemoration period gave it extra gravitas and importance.

Unfortunately for me, I was seriously injured in the Manchester Bombing and since then I have been terrified of flying, but I knew I had to work through that fear because this trip and what it represented to so many victims was too important to miss.

Lucy was seriously injured in the Arena bombing and spent months recovering in hospital.

Arriving at the airport my anxiety levels were very high.

However, the staff at Virgin Atlantic were brilliant and their kindness and patience throughout the flight meant that the experience was manageable and has actually given me more confidence for the future.

Lucy pictured with Bee the Difference friends in the UN Flag Hall.

There were 10 of us in total representing the “Bee the Difference” research project.

The project aims to improve support services for young people involved in terrorist attacks by identifying what help is available and how to access it.

Lancaster University lecturer Dr Cath Hill who has been working on this project for some time asked several members of the Manchester Survivors Choir, who were under 18 at the time of the bombing, to be a part of this research which culminated in the trip to New York.

Each of us had been affected in some way by the bombing.

Some like me had serious physical injuries and spent months in hospital.

Others had suffered psychological injuries from this horrific experience. Either way, we all had something to offer the research team in terms of our own recovery.

On our first full day in New York we had the chance to acclimatise to our surroundings andjet lag.

We needed this time because the next day we were tasked with attending the Congress and actually performing a beautiful song written by one of our members Ellie Taylor.

The choir singing on stage in the General Assembly Hall Credit: UN TV

I was really nervous at singing at this congress. There were so many reasons for this. I was immensely proud to be there, a young woman from Wigan, singing at such an unbelievable event and venue.

I was also very aware of the reason for our visit and the timing of this conference. 9/11 had had such a dramatic and destructive effect on so many people from this amazing city.

So being here, performing at a conference dedicated to victims of terror attacks right at the centre of where it happened was quite overwhelming. I just wanted to do everyone proud.

During the performance, as I looked around the huge conference hall, I could see so manypeople who appeared to be moved by what we were doing and by what we represented.

When we had finished, we were astonished to receive a standing ovation and we were all so moved by the warmth and support of the audience.

9/11 survivor Tom Canavan guides the girls around the Memorial Museum

After the highs of singing at the UN we then visited the 9/11 Memorial Museum. It was sucha contrast of emotions. This for me was the saddest part of our trip.

Being there and seeing all the things displayed from that day, such as building pieces to parts of planes, made it all so real.

I was only two at the time and it has always been a part of history but to see those artifacts and to contemplate and understand their significance was very moving.

Also, Tom Canavan, a survivor of 9/11 himself, and our guide for the week, provided his own personal harrowing account of the day.

His story, told by him in that place of remembrance, was the saddest of all. Up until that point I had deliberately managed to separate myself emotionally from what I was seeing.

I didn’t want the thoughts and emotions of my journey to resurface but upon hearing Tom’s story it all became too real once again.

I don’t mind admitting that we all shed tears for those affected by 9/11 but also for ourselves and the hundreds involved in the Manchester Bombing.

The 9/11 Memorial adorned with flags and flowers following a service of remembrance for those lost.

That night we were invited to attend a gathering with members of the Strength to Strength support group.

Sarri Singer, who is the founder was our host for the evening. She provided this opportunity for us to meet other survivors of terror attacks and to listen to their stories and for them to listen to ours.

Bee the Difference group with 9/11 survivor Tom Canavan

Everyone there had suffered because of a terror related event and although our own personal experiences were so very different, there were also many similarities.

The road to recovery from any terror attack is often very long and difficult and this is something we all shared.

Later in the week, on the actual anniversary of the 9/11 attack, we were so privileged tohave lunch with a number of survivors from that terrible day.

I expected it to be a sad affair but it was actually a very lovely experience. We all talked about how our lives had changed and what we were doing now. It turned out to be very uplifting and positive.

These people had lived through their recovery for 21 years and we are only five years in to ours.

Just seeing how they had coped and managed to move on with their lives was inspiring.

After lunch, Tom took us up to the top of the One World Trade Centre. Wow!! What a fabulous place and what a wonderful view… simply amazing!

While we were there, I asked Tom if it affected him being at that place, at that special time. I know that many of the Manchester Bombing survivors have such differing thoughts about revisiting the arena.

He said that he had gotten past that point and those feelings, which hopefully many of us will do at some point in the future.

It gave us all hope.

Strangely, some weird coincidences happened whilst we were at the top.

One of us had been given a ticket with the number 911 on it and then, on the internal speaker system, Ariana Grande’s song “One Last Time” began playing.

We all looked at each other in disbelief and we all definitely felt that it was such a significant and emotional coincidence which somehow brought the two events together at that special time.

The trip also had lots of fun times. We had an NYPD patrol boat trip around New YorkHarbour; we went to a Broadway show and we had breakfast at Ellen’s Stardust Diner (youcan tell we’re all musical theatre fans!!)

The whole trip was a once in a life time opportunity that all of us will never forget.

I once said, not long after the bombing, that I intended to make new memories to replace the bad ones and this was the perfect start.

I would like to thank Cath Hill and Sarri Singer for making this happen; Tom Canavan our guide, the UN for caring, and all the lovely friends for life who came on this trip with me.