Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have had their £3.5 million mansion raided while with their baby.

The Little Mix star and Liverpool midfielder were at home with their one-year-old Axel when intruders broke into the mansion in Cheshire, taking items including jewellery and handbags.

Police say officers were called to the home in Wilmslow at around 10.45pm on Tuesday, 27 September.

A police spokesperson said: "The offender/s have broken into the home stealing jewellery and handbags while the occupants were inside.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspects and anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary online quoting IML 1376392. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Perrie and Alex, who are both 29, moved into the property in 2020 before welcoming their son Axel in August 2021.

The 27-year-old singer and the Red's star split their time between their houses in London and Cheshire.

The couple have previously shared sneak peeks of the renovation of their mansion on Instagram, which was designed by Interior designer Bethany Riley.

