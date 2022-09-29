Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Zoe Muldoon

It's that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands of pounds to help others.

We've been searching for the Granada Reports Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year and have whittled it down to four outstanding finalists.

Former bus driver and singer Naseeb Abbas, also known as Prince Naseeb, from Glodwick in Oldham has raised just under £4 million for charities at home and abroad.

Naseeb became a bus driver at the age of 17. He did this for 12 years, while also pursuing his passion as a singer.

Naseeb was a bus driver for over ten years.

The 32-year-old built up a huge following on social media and one day, received a phone call from a friend that would change his life.

Naseeb said: "My friend said 'there are people in Syria that really need our help' and I remember saying to him 'I don't think people will support me'".

But his fans did support him, and Naseeb raised more than £45,000 on his first abroad charity trip, all through online donations.

Naseeb fundraises through his social media channels.

Naseeb said: "We show people where the work went, where the money went, and how we were distributing it.

"From then on, the donations just kept going up, up and up!"

Naseeb became an ambassador for the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust - one of Asia's biggest orphanages. More recently, he began raising awareness and cash for victims of the Pakistan floods.

During the Covid pandemic, Naseeb turned his fundraising efforts towards the NHS, donating food and supplies to hospitals.

Naseeb said: "I spoke to my followers on Instagram to say 'these people are saving lives'".

Naseeb helped fundraise for hospitals during the Covid pandemic.

Through the power of social media, Naseeb has raised just under £4 million for people in need all over the world.

The 32-year-old said: "Until my last breath, I will carry on doing what I do.

On being a finalist for Granada Reports Regional Fundraiser of the Year, Naseeb said: "I didn't sleep for two nights...I'm truly humbled.

"Whether I win or not, I'm just happy that I'm a part of it, I'll remember it for the rest of my life."

What is Pride of Britain?

Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners are from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but their acts are truly extraordinary.

Since the first Pride of Britain in 1999, royalty, prime ministers, and hundreds of leading figures from showbiz, sport, politics and the arts have all taken part.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman, the Awards attract an audience of around five million viewers every year in a primetime slot on ITV - making it the highest rated awards show of its kind on British television.