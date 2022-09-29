Play Brightcove video

Pep Guardiola surprises Erin at the Etihad

A member of the hospitality team at Manchester City has received a heartwarming surprise from Pep Guardiola.

Erin was diagnosed with cancer in January 2022, aged 20.

Following her diagnosis, she received a phone call from the Manchester City manager.

The pair spoke for 10 minutes over the phone, which Erin said 'lifted her spirits' during a very troubling time.

With the cancer now in remission, Erin has since returned to work and wanted to give something back to the doctors and nurses who treated her.

And, she was able to when Pep invited them all to watch Manchester City take on Nottingham Forrest from his hospitality box in August.

After a 6-0 victory, the group were then treated to a surprise visit from Noel Gallagher, Jack Grealish and the manager himself to round off the day.

